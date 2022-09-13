Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Australia: Act on China’s Abuses in Xinjiang

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (right) and Foreign Minister Penny Wong attend the Quad leaders' summit, between the United States, Japan, India and Australia, in Tokyo, May 24, 2022. © 2022 Issei Kato/Pool Photo via AP (Sydney) – The Australian government should take firm action in response to further evidence that the Chinese government is committing crimes against humanity targeting Uyghurs and other Turkic communities in the Xinjiang region, Human Rights Watch said today. These actions should include imposing targeted sanctions, introducing legislation…


© Human Rights Watch -


