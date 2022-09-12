Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukrainians are not willing to give up territory or sovereignty – new survey

By Janina Dill, Professor of US Foreign Policy, Department of Politics and International Relations (DPIR), University of Oxford
Carl Muller-Crepon, Assistant Professor, Department of Government, London School of Economics and Political Science
Marnie Howlett, Departmental Lecturer in Politics, Department of Politics and International Relations (DPIR), University of Oxford
Share this article
Kyiv’s counteroffensive in the north-east of Ukraine appeared to take everyone by surprise, not least Russia’s war planners who had been moving troops south to meet an offensive in the Kherson region which Ukraine had been trumpeting about for several weeks. Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, is claiming that his military has won back 700 square miles of territory, including key Russian supply bases Kupiansk and Izium.

Ukraine’s military success…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Lawmakers try to bar gender and sexuality education in Brazil, says Human Rights Watch
~ Swedish election: triumph for the nationalist right leaves establishment parties in a quandary
~ Energy crisis: the UK is still heading for widespread fuel poverty – despite the government’s price cap
~ How fake science websites hijack our trust in experts to misinform and confuse
~ The cost of living crisis will hit schools hard
~ Ultra-processed foods: it's not just their low nutritional value that's a concern
~ Eating insects can be good for the planet – Europeans should eat more of them
~ Curious Kids: what is exotic matter, and could we use it to make wormholes?
~ Five reasons why young people should get a COVID booster vaccine
~ King Charles inherits crown with support for monarchy at record low – but future not set in stone
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter