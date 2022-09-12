Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Energy crisis: the UK is still heading for widespread fuel poverty – despite the government’s price cap

By Aimee Ambrose, Professor of Energy Policy and Trustee of the Fuel Poverty Research Network, Sheffield Hallam University
Fuel poverty kills thousands of people in the UK each winter. It means being unable to afford to heat a home to a safe and comfortable level, typically when 10% or more of household net income is spent on fuel. It damages our health, wellbeing and educational attainment and makes it hard for people to participate in society and the economy.

For decades,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


