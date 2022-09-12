Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ultra-processed foods: it's not just their low nutritional value that's a concern

By Richard Hoffman, Associate lecturer, Nutritional Biochemistry, University of Hertfordshire
Share this article
In countries such as the UK, US and Canada, ultra-processed foods now account for 50% or more of calories consumed. This is concerning, given that these foods have been linked to a number of different health conditions, including a greater risk of obesity and various chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease and dementia.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Lawmakers try to bar gender and sexuality education in Brazil, says Human Rights Watch
~ Ukrainians are not willing to give up territory or sovereignty – new survey
~ Swedish election: triumph for the nationalist right leaves establishment parties in a quandary
~ Energy crisis: the UK is still heading for widespread fuel poverty – despite the government’s price cap
~ How fake science websites hijack our trust in experts to misinform and confuse
~ The cost of living crisis will hit schools hard
~ Eating insects can be good for the planet – Europeans should eat more of them
~ Curious Kids: what is exotic matter, and could we use it to make wormholes?
~ Five reasons why young people should get a COVID booster vaccine
~ King Charles inherits crown with support for monarchy at record low – but future not set in stone
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter