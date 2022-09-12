Tolerance.ca
Curious Kids: what is exotic matter, and could we use it to make wormholes?

By Carolyn Devereux, Senior Lecturer in Astrophysics, University of Hertfordshire
What is exotic matter, and could we use it to make wormholes? – Julia, aged 14, London

Matter is “stuff”. It is anything that is made up of particles that take up space. Everything we can feel and see on Earth is matter, and it’s usually in one of three types: solid, liquid or gas. This could be the chair you’re sitting on, sea water, or the helium in a balloon.

There are other types of matter that do not behave like the gases, liquids or solids that we normally…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


