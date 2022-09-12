Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Five reasons why young people should get a COVID booster vaccine

By Neil Mabbott, Personal Chair of Immunopathology, The University of Edinburgh
Since immunity from COVID vaccination begins to wane over time, it’s important that everyone, irrespective of age, receives their boosters as soon as they are eligible to do so.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


