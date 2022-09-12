Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Culpability for the Pakistan floods rests with the Pakistani government and rich countries

By Omer Aijazi, Visiting Researcher, University of Victoria
Share this article
Nearly a third of Pakistan still remains submerged after catastrophic flooding. The country’s administration has denied responsibility for the crisis and blamed wealthier nations that produce the bulk…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Lawmakers try to bar gender and sexuality education in Brazil, says Human Rights Watch
~ Ukrainians are not willing to give up territory or sovereignty – new survey
~ Swedish election: triumph for the nationalist right leaves establishment parties in a quandary
~ Energy crisis: the UK is still heading for widespread fuel poverty – despite the government’s price cap
~ How fake science websites hijack our trust in experts to misinform and confuse
~ The cost of living crisis will hit schools hard
~ Ultra-processed foods: it's not just their low nutritional value that's a concern
~ Eating insects can be good for the planet – Europeans should eat more of them
~ Curious Kids: what is exotic matter, and could we use it to make wormholes?
~ Five reasons why young people should get a COVID booster vaccine
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter