Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

International Criminal Court Should Reach Decision on Afghanistan

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image The International Criminal Court (ICC) is seen in The Hague, Netherlands, November 7, 2019.  © 2019 AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File Delay in a critical International Criminal Court (ICC) ruling has protracted the wait of Afghans seeking some measure of justice for grave international crimes. In the 16 years since the court’s prosecutor first began considering potential cases in Afghanistan, the conflict in Afghanistan has been marked by a laundry list of war crimes and possible crimes against humanity. On August 26, the current prosecutor, Karim Khan, filed his office’s…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Lawmakers try to bar gender and sexuality education in Brazil, says Human Rights Watch
~ Ukrainians are not willing to give up territory or sovereignty – new survey
~ Swedish election: triumph for the nationalist right leaves establishment parties in a quandary
~ Energy crisis: the UK is still heading for widespread fuel poverty – despite the government’s price cap
~ How fake science websites hijack our trust in experts to misinform and confuse
~ The cost of living crisis will hit schools hard
~ Ultra-processed foods: it's not just their low nutritional value that's a concern
~ Eating insects can be good for the planet – Europeans should eat more of them
~ Curious Kids: what is exotic matter, and could we use it to make wormholes?
~ Five reasons why young people should get a COVID booster vaccine
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter