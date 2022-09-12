Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Zimbabwe's informal sector plays a key role in skills development but gets no recognition

By Martin Magidi, Postdoctoral Researcher, University of Cape Town
Skills training in Zimbabwe excludes students from poor backgrounds. The informal sector should be used as a training ground for them.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


