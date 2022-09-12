Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iran and the US appear unlikely to reach a new nuclear deal – leaving everyone more unsafe

By Nina Srinivasan Rathbun, Professor of international relations, USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences
Share this article
A nuclear nonproliferation expert explains why Iran was always unlikely to return to the 2015 international agreement that limited its nuclear weapon development.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Hate speech and disinformation surface in Serbia ahead of the 2022 Belgrade EuroPride
~ How do ants crawl on walls? A biologist explains their sticky, spiky, gravity-defying grip
~ What is proof-of-stake? A computer scientist explains a new way to make cryptocurrencies, NFTs and metaverse transactions
~ Educators can help make STEM fields diverse – over 25 years, I've identified nudges that can encourage students to stay
~ How you can help protect sharks – and what doesn't work
~ Barbara Ehrenreich helped make inequality visible – her legacy lives on in a reinvigorated labor movement
~ Donor beware: Pause before you give to any cause
~ Arizona's Latino voters and political independents could spell midterm defeats for MAGA candidates
~ Charles III faces challenges at home, abroad – and even in defining what it means to be king
~ Uncovering the genetic basis of mental illness requires data and tools that aren't just based on white people – this international team is collecting DNA samples around the globe
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter