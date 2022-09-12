Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Arizona's Latino voters and political independents could spell midterm defeats for MAGA candidates

By Gina Woodall, Principal Lecturer at the School of Politics and Global Studies, Arizona State University
Arizona has been a reliable vote for GOP candidates for the past 70 years. But the 2020 election of Democrat Joe Biden underscores the political impact of the state’s changing demographics.The Conversation


