Human Rights Observatory

The untold story of a mid-20th century group of women fighting for equality in marriage -- and why it matters today

By Sharon Thompson, Reader, Cardiff University
These pioneering women were opposed in their day and have long been ignored by history. UK Family law, however, still attests to the influence they wrought.The Conversation


