Rather than focusing on the negative, we need a strength-based way to approach First Nations childrens' health
By Jennifer Browne, Research Fellow, Deakin University
Jill Gallagher, CEO of Victorian Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Organisation, Indigenous Knowledge
Joleen Ryan, Lecturer, Deakin University
Mark Lock (Ngiyampaa), Casual Research Fellow, Deakin University
Troy Walker, Deakin University
A recent report has found First Nations children in Victoria have better health outcomes, however culturally appropriate research can better highlight what’s going well for First Nations kids’ health.
- Sunday, September 11, 2022