Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Philippines: Strong UN Rights Council Action Needed

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Progressive groups protest during the inauguration of Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as president of the Philippines, in Manila, June 30, 2022. © 2022 Sipa via AP Images (Geneva) – The United Nations Human Rights Council should adopt a strong resolution addressing the dire human rights situation in the Philippines during its 51st session, which starts September 12, 2022, Human Rights Watch said today. In a policy paper submitted to UN member states, Human Rights Watch said that extrajudicial killings in the Philippine government’s “war on drugs” still occur on a regular basis.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


