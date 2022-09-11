Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mothers of the movement: Leadership by alt-right women paves the way for violence

By Sandra Jeppesen, Professor of Media, Film, and Communications, Lakehead University
iowyth hezel ulthiin, PhD student, Communication and Culture, Toronto Metropolitan University
Only 14 per cent of Capitol riots arrestees to date have been women, and yet women played key leadership roles that are important in understanding alt-right movements. Playing into gendered assumptions, researchers of the alt-right tend to characterize women’s participation as passive, with the demographics of Capitol riots arrestees revealing…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


