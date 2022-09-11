Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tantura: New documentary sparks debate about Israel and the Palestinian Nakba

By Rudy Kisler, PhD candidate, Department of Integrated Studies in Education, McGill University
Share this article
A new documentary, released earlier this year, is shining light on a violent and controversial episode in Israeli and Palestinian history.

Tantura tells the story of the Palestinian village and the immediate events following its capturing in 1948. It has reopened the wound of the Palestinian Nakba (Catastrophe) while sparking debate surrounding Israel’s role in the ongoing collective trauma of Palestinians.
The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Mothers of the movement: Leadership by alt-right women paves the way for violence
~ A bridge to nowhere: Natural gas will not lead Canada to a sustainable energy future
~ Why the expressive arts, led by teachers in schools, matter for refugee children
~ It would be appropriate for King Charles to remain strong on climate: Albanese
~ Charles has been proclaimed king. But who is Charles the man?
~ A balancing power: Indonesia needs to focus first on ensuring G20 run smoothly amid great power rivalry
~ Job creation in South Africa: the president’s advisors discuss what it will take
~ Ovarian condition that can cause missed menstrual periods and infertility is going undetected in Nigeria
~ What to expect from the reign of King Charles III
~ Solar powered device reduces human-animal conflict in India
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter