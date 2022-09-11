Tolerance.ca
Charles has been proclaimed king. But who is Charles the man?

By Giselle Bastin, Associate Professor of English, Flinders University
Charles Philip Arthur George, Queen Elizabeth II’s eldest son, has finally ascended the throne as King Charles III.



As Prince of Wales, Charles has been there for as long as many of us can remember; every major moment in his life, from his birth through to his marriages and parenting of two sons, his public declarations about architecture, environmental sustainability and so on have been paraded…The Conversation


