Human Rights Observatory

Solar powered device reduces human-animal conflict in India

By Moushumi Basu
An innovative device uses solar-powered technology to generate light flashes to scare animals away from agricultural fields, without harming them. This promises to reduce crop loss from wildlife attacks.


