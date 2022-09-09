Tolerance.ca
The Ethereum merge could kick off a transformation in crypto's battered reputation

By Jean-Philippe Serbera, Senior Lecturer in Banking And Financial Markets, Sheffield Hallam University
Cryptocurrencies might still be a very long way from their highs of 2021, but some of the major ones have staged some decent recoveries in the past couple of months. Notably ether (ETH), the second largest cryptocurrency after bitcoin, is trading at almost US$1,700 (£1,463) at the time of writing, having dropped as low as US$876 in mid-June.

