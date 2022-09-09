Tolerance.ca
What Liz Truss's government means for climate action

By Matthew Paterson, Professor of International Politics, University of Manchester
Ever since climate change appeared on the political agenda, there has been general agreement on the need for a robust response. While the implementation of climate policy has lagged over the past decade, that basic consensus has held. Liz Truss’s new government puts that under serious strain.

There are a number of components to worry about. First of all, the job of coordinating climate policy has gone to Jacob Rees-Mogg, a man with a history of climate denial who continues to decry “climate alarmism”. He is open in…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


