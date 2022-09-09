Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Premier League’s record spending could help make English football fairer and more competitive – but it depends on Liz Truss

By Christina Philippou, Principal Lecturer, Accounting and Financial Management, University of Portsmouth
Adam Cox, Reader in Economics, University of Portsmouth
Share this article
Many industries are understandably cautious at the moment, as they steel themselves for more tricky economic times ahead. But it seems that nobody told the English Premier League – which has just broken its own record for spending money on football players – to the tune of £1.9 billion.

Of the top 20 most expensive European club signings this summer,


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ The Caribbean responds to Queen Elizabeth II's complicated legacy
~ Supreme Court to revisit LGBT rights – this time with a wedding website designer, not a baker
~ Stop using 'Latinx' if you really want to be inclusive
~ Charles III and the future of the UK monarchy: looking abroad for clues
~ King Charles III: how a new monarch will affect our everyday lives
~ The Ethereum merge could kick off a transformation in crypto's battered reputation
~ What Liz Truss's government means for climate action
~ How Europe’s drought is making Britain's energy crisis worse
~ How 'GamerGate' led the gaming industry to embrace more diverse and caring values
~ Weight loss: the time of day you eat your biggest meal has little effect – new study
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter