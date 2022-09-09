Premier League’s record spending could help make English football fairer and more competitive – but it depends on Liz Truss
By Christina Philippou, Principal Lecturer, Accounting and Financial Management, University of Portsmouth
Adam Cox, Reader in Economics, University of Portsmouth
Many industries are understandably cautious at the moment, as they steel themselves for more tricky economic times ahead. But it seems that nobody told the English Premier League – which has just broken its own record for spending money on football players – to the tune of £1.9 billion.
Of the top 20 most expensive European club signings this summer,
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, September 9, 2022