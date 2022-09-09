Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Cameroon's 'exploding lakes': disaster expert warns deadly gas release could cause another tragedy

By Henry Ngenyam Bang, Disaster Management Scholar, Researcher and Educator, Bournemouth University
A sudden change on 29 August 2022 in the colour and smell of Lake Kuk, in north-west Cameroon, has caused anxiety and panic among the local residents. Fears are driven by an incident that happened 36 years ago at Lake Nyos, just 10km away.

On 21 August 1986, Lake Nyos emitted lethal gases (mainly carbon dioxide) that suffocated 1,746 people and around 8,300 livestock. It wasn’t the first incident like this. Two years earlier, Lake Monoum, about 100km…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


