Human Rights Observatory

Quiet quitting is a new name for an old method of industrial action

By Jonathan Lord, Lecturer in Human Resource Management and Employment Law, University of Salford
The average UK worker now carries out approximately 22 days’ worth of overtime a year. Meanwhile, inflation is at a 40-year high of 10.1%, and real pay is dropping 2.8% – the fastest decline since records began in 2001.