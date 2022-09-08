Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sri Lankan Government Appoints Alleged Rights Abusers

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Sri Lankan parliamentarians Sanath Nishantha (right) and Milan Jayatilleke walk to a prison bus escorted by prison officers in Colombo, May 18, 2022. © 2022 Pradeep Dambarage/NurPhoto via AP On Thursday, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe appointed 37 new ministers to his government. In the latest alarming indication that his new administration is not committed to protecting human rights, ending impunity, or upholding the rule of law, three of the appointees are implicated in serious rights abuses. Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan, better known as Pillayan, is a…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ 3 ways the fossil fuel industry failed women (and how clean energy can learn from its mistakes)
~ From evolving colony to bicultural nation, Queen Elizabeth II walked a long road with Aotearoa New Zealand
~ What are the legal and constitutional consequences for Australia of the Queen's death?
~ ‘Public art provides a sense of belonging': Talking with Trinbagonian sculptors Sherlann Peters and Maria Diaz
~ Inside Bamberg's Market Gardeners' District, where medieval traditions meet a changing world
~ 4 strategies for hiring refugees successfully
~ Will 7-star housing really cost more? It depends, but you can keep costs down in a few simple ways
~ 3 ways the fossil fuel industry has failed women – clean energy must learn from its mistakes
~ Canterbury ratepayers risk paying the price twice if Tarras airport takes off
~ Friday essay: we are the voice – why we need more Indigenous editors
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter