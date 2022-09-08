Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Liverpool shooting shows the devastating impact of gang violence and organised crime on communities

By Robert Hesketh, Lecturer in Policing Studies, School of Justice Studies., Liverpool John Moores University
August 22 marked the 15th anniversary of the shooting of 11-year-old Rhys Jones in the Liverpool suburb of Croxteth. In the same week, the people of Liverpool again witnessed the merciless killing of an innocent child, gunned down in her own home. Nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel has become one more unnecessary victim of the city’s gun and gang crime.

