Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Sandman: a masterclass in unfaithful adaptation

By Joe Sutliff Sanders, Associate Professor in Children's Literature in Education, University of Cambridge
Share this article
Whether it’s The Handmaid’s Tale, Call the Midwife or, more recently, Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman, most of us will have enjoyed a book-to-TV adaptation. In the process, we might also have had to endure a family member or friend smugly informing us that what we’re watching is, in fact, “nothing like the book”.

Before we get into this, full disclosure: when it comes to comic books, and especially Sandman, I am that guy.

Nothing would give me more pleasure than to catalogue for you every minor way in which the new Netflix series about Morpheus, maker…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Ukraine war: reports of mass deportations recall Russia's dark history of forcible relocations
~ Ukraine: how the UK press reported the Nazi invasion 1941-45
~ Liverpool shooting shows the devastating impact of gang violence and organised crime on communities
~ Ukraine recap: Putin remains popular at home, unlike his puppet rulers in occupied regions
~ Cost of living crisis: the health risks of not turning the heating on in winter
~ How energy-saving advice can hurt the most vulnerable households
~ Seven times people discovered the Americas – and how they got there
~ Sewage pollution: why the UK water industry is broken
~ COVID vaccine: children aged 5-11 in England will no longer be offered a jab – here's why that’s bad news
~ How massive stars steal planets – new research
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter