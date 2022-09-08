Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COVID vaccine: children aged 5-11 in England will no longer be offered a jab – here's why that’s bad news

By Sheena Cruickshank, Professor in Biomedical Sciences, University of Manchester
Share this article
Though COVID is mild for most children, it can be serious for some. Where we have safe and effective vaccines, there’s no sense in not rolling them out.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Ukraine war: reports of mass deportations recall Russia's dark history of forcible relocations
~ Ukraine: how the UK press reported the Nazi invasion 1941-45
~ Liverpool shooting shows the devastating impact of gang violence and organised crime on communities
~ Ukraine recap: Putin remains popular at home, unlike his puppet rulers in occupied regions
~ Cost of living crisis: the health risks of not turning the heating on in winter
~ How energy-saving advice can hurt the most vulnerable households
~ Seven times people discovered the Americas – and how they got there
~ Sewage pollution: why the UK water industry is broken
~ The Sandman: a masterclass in unfaithful adaptation
~ How massive stars steal planets – new research
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter