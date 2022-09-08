Tolerance.ca
Queen Elizabeth II: the end of the 'new Elizabethan age'

By Laura Clancy, Lecturer in Media, Lancaster University
When Queen Elizabeth II came to the throne in 1952, Britain was just seven years out of the second world war. Rebuilding work was still ongoing, and rationing key products such as sugar, eggs, cheese and meat would continue for another year or so.

But the austerity and restraint of the 1940s was giving way to a more prosperous 1950s. It is perhaps no wonder, then, that the Queen’s succession was hailed as the “new Elizabethan age”. Society was changing, and here was a young, beautiful…The Conversation


