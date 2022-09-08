Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN: New Rights Chief Should Speak Out for All Victims

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image United Nations Headquarters building in Manhattan, New York City, on December 21, 2021. © 2021 Sergi Reboredo / VWPics via AP Images (New York) – The United Nations secretary-general’s nominee for high commissioner for human rights, Volker Türk, should be a principled and outspoken advocate for all victims of abuses around the world, Human Rights Watch said today. It is crucial for the new UN high commissioner for human rights to be willing to call out powerful governments such as China, the United States, and their allies for serious rights violations. On September…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ 17 strikes in 23 years: a unionist explains why Nigeria’s university lecturers won’t back down
~ Climate change: colonial diaries in South Africa are helping scientists reconstruct weather patterns of the past to protect against future events
~ Liz Truss's energy plan freezes bills – but leaves dysfunctional market intact
~ West Africa's fisher women are experts at coping with job insecurity – but policymakers are using their resilience against them
~ South Africa's Jacob Zuma is taking a top reporter to court. The verdict could affect journalists' rights
~ UN: New High Commissioner must be a champion for the victims of human rights violations
~ Russia: ‘Filtration’ of Ukrainian civilians a ‘shocking violation’ of people forced to flee war
~ Grattan on Friday: Albanese's commitment to transparency should apply to national cabinet
~ Building something better: How community organizing helps people thrive in challenging times
~ Ghost islands of the Arctic: The world’s ‘northern-most island’ isn’t the first to be erased from the map
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter