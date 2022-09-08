Building something better: How community organizing helps people thrive in challenging times
By Stephanie Malin, Associate Professor of Sociology; Co-Founder, Center for Environmental Justice at CSU, Colorado State University
Meghan Elizabeth Kallman, Assistant Professor of International Development, UMass Boston
Organizers across the US are finding innovative grassroots strategies for helping people thrive. Many of these ventures emphasize working together as part of communities and collective systems.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, September 8, 2022