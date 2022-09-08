Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The best films at this year's Melbourne International Film Festival

By Adrian Danks, Associate professor in Cinema and Media Studies, RMIT University
Share this article
After two years online, the Melbourne International Film Festival (MIFF) returned to its regular, outsized form spread across a range of inner-city, suburban and regional Victorian locations.

It’s been many years since the experience of the same festival has been something to share with fellow moviegoers. These days, everyone traces their own path through the myriad of bad, good and excellent films and related experiences on offer.

If anything, this has been accentuated post-lockdown, now it is also possible to watch some films online and stick to particular geographic…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Australia finally has new climate laws. Now, let's properly consider the astounding social cost of carbon
~ Syria: Children with Disabilities Left Unprotected
~ Afghan Disability Rights Advocate Honored
~ Penny Wong's diplomacy efforts in the Pacific begin to bear fruit with PNG security pact
~ Curious Kids: why do seashells sound like the ocean when you put them to your ear?
~ A giant 'bullseye' on the Nullarbor Plain was created by ancient sea life
~ The Rings of Power is suffering a racist backlash for casting actors of colour – but Tolkien's work has always attracted white supremacists
~ Pakistan floods: will rich nations ever pay for climate loss and damage?
~ Income redistribution or social insurance? A federal MP considers the future of the welfare state
~ Labor's climate change bill is set to become law – but 3 important measures are missing
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter