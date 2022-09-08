Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Syria: Children with Disabilities Left Unprotected

By Human Rights Watch
LAUNCH INTERACTIVE Share this via Facebook Share this via Twitter Share this via WhatsApp Share this via Email Other ways to share Share this via LinkedIn Share this via Reddit Share this via Telegram Share this via Printer (Beirut) – Children with disabilities caught up in the Syrian war are at greater risk of harm and lack access to the health care, education, or humanitarian aid needed to protect their basic rights, Human Rights Watch said in a report released today. The United Nations, the Syrian government, and concerned governments should urgently ensure protection and assistance…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


