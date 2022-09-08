Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Afghan Disability Rights Advocate Honored

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
(New York) – Benafsha Yaqoobi, an Afghan disability rights advocate, is the 2022 recipient of the Human Rights Watch Marca Bristo Fellowship for Courageous Leadership in Disability Rights, Human Rights Watch announced today.  Click to expand Image Benafsha Yaqoobi, 2022 Marca Bristo Fellow © 2022 Private For years, Yaqoobi worked as an attorney defending the rights of women who faced violence. In 2008, she founded the Rahyab organization to provide education and rehabilitation for children with visual disabilities in Afghanistan and hosted a daily live TV show to raise awareness about…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Syria: Children with Disabilities Left Unprotected
~ Curious Kids: why do seashells sound like the ocean when you put them to your ear?
~ A giant 'bullseye' on the Nullarbor Plain was created by ancient sea life
~ The Rings of Power is suffering a racist backlash for casting actors of colour – but Tolkien's work has always attracted white supremacists
~ Pakistan floods: will rich nations ever pay for climate loss and damage?
~ Income redistribution or social insurance? A federal MP considers the future of the welfare state
~ Labor's climate change bill is set to become law – but 3 important measures are missing
~ World's earliest evidence of a successful surgical amputation found in 31,000-year-old grave in Borneo
~ From microbes to forest bathing, here are 4 ways healing nature is vital to our recovery from COVID-19
~ Choosing university or college courses? 5 questions for students to consider
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter