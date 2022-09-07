From microbes to forest bathing, here are 4 ways healing nature is vital to our recovery from COVID-19
By Jake M Robinson, Ecologist and Researcher, Flinders University
Christopher Daniels, Professor of Biology, University of South Australia
Martin Breed, Senior Lecturer in Biology, Flinders University
Exposure to diverse microbes boosts our immunity, while spending time in nature restores wellbeing. And COVID reminds us of the risks of new viruses when we intrude on and degrade natural habitats.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, September 7, 2022