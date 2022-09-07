Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Boards of directors, not governments, must prevent scandals like Hockey Canada's

By Eric Champagne, Professeur agrégé, École d'études politique, Directeur, Centre d'études en gouvernance / Associate professor, School of Political Studies, Director, Centre on Governance, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Alex Beraskow, Affiliated Researcher, Centre on Governance, University of Ottawa, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Good board governance starts with understanding the mandate and role of the board and then follows through with structure, robust processes and practices.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


