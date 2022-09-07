Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

British investors could sue Australia over climate action if UK joins trans-Pacific trade pact

By Patricia Ranald, Honorary research associate, University of Sydney
Share this article
Investor-state dispute settlement clauses in the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans Pacific Partnership allow Australia to be sued for reducing fossil fuel use.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Choosing university or college courses? 5 questions for students to consider
~ Boards of directors, not governments, must prevent scandals like Hockey Canada's
~ Intense heat waves and flooding are battering electricity and water systems, as America's aging infrastructure sags under the pressure of climate change
~ We need to anticipate and address potential fraud in the metaverse
~ My pilgrimage to the site of Paul Klee's Hammamet with Its Mosque
~ The end of jargon: will New Zealand's plain language law finally make bureaucrats talk like normal people?
~ Yes, some students are dropping out of teaching degrees, but not at the rate you think
~ Jared Kushner's memoir is a self-serving account of a hero's triumphs but contains a great deal of fascinating detail
~ It's RUOK Day – but 'how can I help?' might be a better question to ask
~ Dutton's high-wire act: holding the Coalition together while presenting as an alternative government
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter