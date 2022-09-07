Tolerance.ca
Psychedelic drugs can be almost as life altering as near-death experiences

By Steve Taylor, Senior Lecturer in Psychology, Leeds Beckett University
Occasionally, people who suffer intense turmoil and trauma undergo a profound change. They feel a new sense of wellbeing, purpose and appreciation of life. Their relationships become more authentic and intimate. They feel as if they’ve woken up and are living in a more intense way.

In my recent book Extraordinary Awakenings, I show that transformation often follows bereavement, cancer diagnosis, a period of depression or addiction or time in prison. However, I’ve found the most transformational…The Conversation


