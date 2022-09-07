Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Radiocarbon dating only works half the time – we may have found the solution

By Eran Elhaik, Senior Lecturer in Population, Medical and Evolutionary Genomics, Lund University
Share this article
Dating is everything in archaeology. Exciting discoveries of ancient burial sites or jewellery might make headlines, but for scientists, this kind of discovery is only meaningful if we can tell how old the artefacts are.

So when chemist Willard Libby developed radiocarbon dating in 1946, it was a breakthrough for archaeology and he was awarded a Nobel prize for his achievement.

Nowadays people take radiocarbon technology for granted and many people think you can use radiocarbon…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ WTO head Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala: how trade can help beat inequality
~ Kenya’s Lamu Port was meant to deliver great things. But, as the story of local fishermen shows, it hasn't
~ Ukraine war: a dangerous time to be a Russian-installed official in occupied territory
~ Rings of Power: 'In an age of epic fantasy on screen many of the missteps are unforgivable'
~ A Syrian academic at the Fringe: why I put on a show to reclaim the stories of refugees like me
~ Psychedelic drugs can be almost as life altering as near-death experiences
~ Pilates: research shows how this low-impact workout can benefit your health
~ Navigating climate change: How shipping is adapting in the St. Lawrence
~ War in Ukraine: has the time for EU enlargement arrived?
~ A Push to Silence LGBT Rights in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter