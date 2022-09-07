Tolerance.ca
Pilates: research shows how this low-impact workout can benefit your health

By Lindsay Bottoms, Reader in Exercise and Health Physiology, University of Hertfordshire
Pilates has seen a jump in popularity recently thanks to a spate of celebrity endorsements, including the Kardashians, model Hailey Bieber and actress Kate Hudson. Even elite athletes such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Andy Murray incorporate some form of pilates into their training to improve performance.

Pilates is said to be good for your balance, posture, strength…The Conversation


