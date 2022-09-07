Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Navigating climate change: How shipping is adapting in the St. Lawrence

By Claude Comtois, Professeur émérite de géographie, Université de Montréal
When compared to other major river navigation routes around the world, the St. Lawrence River is a favoured waterway.

It flows from the mouth of Lake Ontario, at an altitude of 250 metres. From its source to the Gulf, the river travels 1,197 kilometres, and is fed by several tributaries including the Ottawa, Richelieu, Saint-François and Saguenay rivers.

But the effects of climate change are being felt. The marine industry is adapting. It is currently embarking on a shift towards smart technologies in view of this energy transition toward decarbonization.

In…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


