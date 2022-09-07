Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why household robot servants are a lot harder to build than robotic vacuums and automated warehouse workers

By Ayonga Hereid, Assistant Professor of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, The Ohio State University
Share this article
Videos of humanoid robots dancing and performing backflips in the lab notwithstanding, robots that wash your dishes and fold your laundry are still years away. A roboticist explains why.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ A ‘first’ as Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley presides over inaugural African-Caribbean Trade and Investment Forum
~ Wounded souls: 75 years after India's Partition, survivors' trauma has still not been recognized
~ Community college athletes could earn $48 per Instagram post under the right conditions
~ People think they should talk less to be liked, but new research suggests you should speak up in conversations with strangers
~ Tiny algae could help fix concrete's dirty little climate secret – 4 innovative ways to clean up this notoriously hard to decarbonize industry
~ Fears of a polio resurgence in the US have health officials on high alert – a virologist explains the history of this dreaded disease
~ Cost of living crisis: why plans to reform the Bank of England won't help it stop spiralling inflation
~ Zaporizhzhia: proposals for demilitarised zone around Europe's biggest nuclear power plant are unprecedented – expert reveals
~ Liz Truss names Thérèse Coffey as her second-in-command – here's how deputies have performed this key role for past PMs
~ Nitrous oxide: neurologists report a worrying rise in young people with paralysis
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter