Human Rights Observatory

Zaporizhzhia: proposals for demilitarised zone around Europe's biggest nuclear power plant are unprecedented – expert reveals

By Ross Peel, Research and Knowledge Transfer Manager, King's College London
Plans to create a safe zone around the massive nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia require Russian agreement, which so far looks unlikely.The Conversation


© The Conversation -


