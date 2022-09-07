Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hong Kong: Children’s Book Authors Convicted

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Li Kwai-wah, senior superintendent of Police National Security Department, poses with the children's book series Sheep Village at a press conference in Hong Kong, July 22, 2021. © 2021 AP Photo/Vincent Yu (New York) – Hong Kong authorities should quash the sedition convictions of five people for publishing a children’s book series, Human Rights Watch said today. On September 7, 2022, the District Court found the authors guilty of “conspiring to print, publish, distribute or display seditious publications” under the Crimes Ordinance. They face up to two years in prison…


© Human Rights Watch -


