Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Southern Ocean absorbs more heat than any other ocean on Earth, and the impacts will be felt for generations

By Maurice Huguenin, PhD Candidate, UNSW Sydney
Matthew England, Scientia Professor and Deputy Director of the ARC Australian Centre for Excellence in Antarctic Science (ACEAS), UNSW Sydney
Ryan Holmes, Research fellow, University of Sydney
Share this article
Over the last 50 years, the oceans have been working in overdrive to slow global warming, absorbing about 40% of our carbon dioxide emissions, and over 90% of the excess heat trapped in the atmosphere.

But as our…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Digital nomads have rejected the office and now want to replace the nation state. But there is a darker side to this quest for global freedom
~ Liverpool shooting: what we know about guns in England and Wales
~ Why new British PM Liz Truss needs to pay more attention to Africa
~ India: Immediately release activist Atikur Rahman
~ Hong Kong: Conviction of children’s book publishers an absurd example of unrelenting repression
~ Bollywood's decline, Hindu nationalism's gain: A trend of fandom exodus
~ Will Georgia break the cycle of surveillance in return for EU membership?
~ With better standards, we could make plastics endlessly useful – and slash waste. Here's how
~ La Chine a annulé la dette de certains pays africains, mais il ne s'agit pas d’un refinancement
~ Australia's June quarter national accounts show GDP doing well - for now
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter