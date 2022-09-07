The Southern Ocean absorbs more heat than any other ocean on Earth, and the impacts will be felt for generations
By Maurice Huguenin, PhD Candidate, UNSW Sydney
Matthew England, Scientia Professor and Deputy Director of the ARC Australian Centre for Excellence in Antarctic Science (ACEAS), UNSW Sydney
Ryan Holmes, Research fellow, University of Sydney
Over the last 50 years, the oceans have been working in overdrive to slow global warming, absorbing about 40% of our carbon dioxide emissions, and over 90% of the excess heat trapped in the atmosphere.
But as our…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, September 7, 2022