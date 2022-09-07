Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Liverpool shooting: what we know about guns in England and Wales

By Peter Squires, Professor of Criminology & Public Policy, University of Brighton
Share this article
Nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel was murdered in her Merseyside home on August 22, 2022, the innocent victim of what has been reported to be a confrontation between two people which had spilled from the streets of Liverpool into her family’s house. The child’s mother was also wounded.

In the wake of Pratt-Korbel’s tragic death, news reports have focused on the extent of gun crime in the UK. A recent report in the Guardian revealed that Home Office…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Digital nomads have rejected the office and now want to replace the nation state. But there is a darker side to this quest for global freedom
~ The Southern Ocean absorbs more heat than any other ocean on Earth, and the impacts will be felt for generations
~ Why new British PM Liz Truss needs to pay more attention to Africa
~ India: Immediately release activist Atikur Rahman
~ Hong Kong: Conviction of children’s book publishers an absurd example of unrelenting repression
~ Bollywood's decline, Hindu nationalism's gain: A trend of fandom exodus
~ Will Georgia break the cycle of surveillance in return for EU membership?
~ With better standards, we could make plastics endlessly useful – and slash waste. Here's how
~ La Chine a annulé la dette de certains pays africains, mais il ne s'agit pas d’un refinancement
~ Australia's June quarter national accounts show GDP doing well - for now
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter