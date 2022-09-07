Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why new British PM Liz Truss needs to pay more attention to Africa

By Nicholas Westcott, Research Associate, Centre for International Studies and Diplomacy, SOAS, University of London
Share this article
New British prime minister Liz Truss has never said much in public about Africa.

But, in my view, her administration must pay more attention to its relationship with Africa. African countries are increasingly important partners both in geostrategic and material terms. Neglecting them will weaken Britain itself and diminish its global role.

Britain’s relations with Africa have been deep and long-standing. The slave trade and…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Digital nomads have rejected the office and now want to replace the nation state. But there is a darker side to this quest for global freedom
~ The Southern Ocean absorbs more heat than any other ocean on Earth, and the impacts will be felt for generations
~ Liverpool shooting: what we know about guns in England and Wales
~ India: Immediately release activist Atikur Rahman
~ Hong Kong: Conviction of children’s book publishers an absurd example of unrelenting repression
~ Bollywood's decline, Hindu nationalism's gain: A trend of fandom exodus
~ Will Georgia break the cycle of surveillance in return for EU membership?
~ With better standards, we could make plastics endlessly useful – and slash waste. Here's how
~ La Chine a annulé la dette de certains pays africains, mais il ne s'agit pas d’un refinancement
~ Australia's June quarter national accounts show GDP doing well - for now
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter