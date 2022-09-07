Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

La Chine a annulé la dette de certains pays africains, mais il ne s'agit pas d’un refinancement

By Harry Verhoeven, Senior Research Scholar at the Center on Global Energy Policy, Columbia University
Share this article
Cette dernière annulation de la dette reflète la pression que la Chine ressent dans le débat sur la dette à l’échelon international..The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Bollywood's decline, Hindu nationalism's gain: A trend of fandom exodus
~ Will Georgia break the cycle of surveillance in return for EU membership?
~ With better standards, we could make plastics endlessly useful – and slash waste. Here's how
~ Australia's June quarter national accounts show GDP doing well - for now
~ South African president Cyril Ramaphosa’s credibility has been dented, putting his reform agenda in jeopardy
~ UN Report Details Taliban Abuses in Afghanistan
~ Heat 2, the book sequel to Michael Mann's film, is 'fundamentally bizarre' – but superb
~ Have you heard soy is linked to cancer risk or can 'feminise' men? Here's what the science really says
~ What is the relation between Cambodia’s human trafficking scam and China’s Belt and Road Initiatives?
~ Chinese social media platforms add hidden digital watermarks to track screenshot sharing
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter