Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South African president Cyril Ramaphosa’s credibility has been dented, putting his reform agenda in jeopardy

By Dirk Kotze, Professor in Political Science, University of South Africa
Share this article
South African president Cyril Ramaphosa’s business interests are threatening to derail his presidency and stall his economic and political reform agenda.

Ramaphosa’s reform agenda has two elements. The first is an economic reconstruction and recovery plan. This includes his latest energy plan and restructuringThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Bollywood's decline, Hindu nationalism's gain: A trend of fandom exodus
~ Will Georgia break the cycle of surveillance in return for EU membership?
~ With better standards, we could make plastics endlessly useful – and slash waste. Here's how
~ La Chine a annulé la dette de certains pays africains, mais il ne s'agit pas d’un refinancement
~ Australia's June quarter national accounts show GDP doing well - for now
~ UN Report Details Taliban Abuses in Afghanistan
~ Heat 2, the book sequel to Michael Mann's film, is 'fundamentally bizarre' – but superb
~ Have you heard soy is linked to cancer risk or can 'feminise' men? Here's what the science really says
~ What is the relation between Cambodia’s human trafficking scam and China’s Belt and Road Initiatives?
~ Chinese social media platforms add hidden digital watermarks to track screenshot sharing
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter