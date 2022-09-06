Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Harsh Sentences for Belarusian Activists in Politically Motivated Case

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Marfa Rabkova (on the left) and Andrey Chapiuk (on the right). © 2020 Private Today, a Minsk city court sentenced Maria (Marfa) Rabkova and Andrey Chapiuk from leading Belarusian human rights group Viasna to 15 and 6 years’ imprisonment respectively. Eight other Belarusian activists prosecuted in connection with the same case were given sentences from 5 to 17 years’ imprisonment. Even in context of the Belarusian government’s war on civil society, the cruelty of today’s verdict is shocking. Following the verdict, authorities detained at least twelve of the defendants’…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


