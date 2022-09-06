Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What is hand, foot and mouth disease?

By James Dunn, Lecturer in Anatomy and Cell Biology, Western Sydney University
Share this article
As a new parent, I’ve become acutely aware of every person in the vicinity of my daughter who has the slightest sniffle or looks vaguely unwell.

After multiple trips to emergency in her six months of life and a bout of COVID, my protective instincts are in overdrive. But I know illness is an inevitability.

A few days after a family gathering we get the call – my nephew has hand, foot and mouth disease and I should be on the look out for signs in my daughter.

So what is it?


Hand, foot and mouth disease is a highly contagious infection, most commonly…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Flooding in Pakistan shows that climate adaptation requires international support and regional co-operation
~ Blueberries and their pollinators aren't native to South Africa but local honey bees can help
~ Colombia’s new left-wing government: three opportunities to build stronger ties with Africa
~ Why Ottawa’s efforts to get Google and Facebook to pay for news content misses the mark
~ How dark is 'dark advertising'? We audited Facebook, Google and other platforms to find out
~ Sophie Cunningham's pandemic novel admits literature can't save us – but treasures it for trying
~ Building costs have soared. Is it time to abandon my home renovation plans?
~ Almost 9 in 10 young Australians who use family violence experienced child abuse: new research
~ We pay billions to subsidise Australia’s fossil fuel industry. This makes absolutely no economic sense
~ How caregivers can help build children’s emerging language skills
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter